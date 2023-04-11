Hamilton’s new Justice Center project to break ground Wednesday

The groundbreaking is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the site, which incorporated several properties on Hanover Street across from the Butler County Jail.

Nearly a third of the funds ― $10 million ― will come from ARPA funds the city received. The project will also reduce inefficiencies as the courts and the police department will be in the same building as both agencies were prior to the construction of the Government Services Center. The city had to duplicate holding facility and booking areas, and the proximity to the county jail will also benefit in the transport of prisoners.