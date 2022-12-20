Hamilton’s historic Second National Bank to transform into COhatch in newly revealed plans

Getting a company like COhatch into the building was an aim of the city when it bought the building last year.

“It was a matter, from the city’s perspective, of being able to control the destiny of some of the buildings that were in the downtown,” Gunderson said.

Gunderson said COhatch’s involvement and business-building programs will help attract and keep young professionals within Hamilton and bolster the city’s capacity for startup and early-stage businesses.

“Not only that, but they have great programming for people who are small, established businesses that are looking for that cost-effective space to lease, as well as all the programming that they have to help these companies really grow and become vibrant businesses,” Gunderson said.

The total estimated cost of the project, according to the state’s release on the awarding of tax credits, is about $11.2 million.

The state’s description said the renovated space would reuse “the building’s historic vaults as private dining rooms and a dining area in the former banking hall,” along with a new roof deck and a pedestrian plaza that will be used for outdoor dining.

Gunderson said the city plans to transfer ownership of the building over to COhatch through a development agreement.