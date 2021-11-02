Hamilton’s growing 80 Acres Farms among Newsweek’s ‘Most Loved Workplaces’

Louis Carter, the founder and CEO of BPI, said it’s free for companies to be considered among the favorites, employees of the companies are interviewed, and the businesses also write essays about themselves.”

For this year’s selection process, “More than 800,000 employees were surveyed,” Carter said.

He said he appreciated that the 80 Acres founders, Mike Zelkind and Tisha Livingston, offer “Mike Minutes” and “Tish Talks” so all employees can learn about the company directly from them.

The company is striving to change the world of agriculture locally and around the globe, particularly in places where it’s difficult to grow food.

“So far, our team members have helped save 3,425,693 miles of trucking and 1,908,291 pounds of food waste, and those numbers grow by the minute,” 80 Acres wrote about its positive vision for the future.

The company also listens to every employee, it wrote: “Every voice matters in our company, regardless of title or level. We want to push boundaries, fail fast and learn from everything we do. Our success is about doing a thousand little things right every day and that means every employee matters.”

80 Acres also has given employees stock options as it has grown, “and we encourage employees to chase their dreams with career goals and training,” it wrote.