Hamilton’s Fourth of July events include parade, open historical buildings, music, food and fireworks

This year’s parade grand marshal, Taylor Stone-Welch, will ride on a float, representing the Hamilton Ohio Pride group. The parade will be livestreamed by TVHamilton and can be watched on Facebook.

The Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/Fairfield is assisting with logistics throughout the Fourth of July, officials said.

Historic sites around Hamilton will be open to the public starting with the Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument at 10 a.m. Other historical buildings will open throughout the day including the Butler County Historical Society at 327 N. Second St. which is opening at 11 a.m., Heritage Hall at noon and the historic log cabin at 1 p.m. Children who visit all the sites and get stamped as part of a passport program will be entered into a drawing for prizes.

All buildings will close at 4 p.m.

Adam Helms, director of resident services, said there will be food trucks around RiversEdge Amphitheater during the day. Doors to the amphitheater will open at 6 p.m. for a free concert with Tastefull opening and That Arena Rock Show headlining. That Arena Rock Show will take the stage at 8 p.m. to perform classic rock music.

Helms said the event is one of the largest of the year. Crowds filled RiversEdge to capacity last year while also spreading into Marcum Park and local restaurants.

“It’s a good casual fun hang day for the entire community,” Helms said.

The concert will end at 10 p.m. when the fireworks begin. Fireworks will be shot from Veterans Park and can be seen along the river and Dave Belew trail, according to the organizers. The fireworks show will also be livestreamed on TVHamilton’s Facebook page.

How to go

What: Hamilton’s Fourth of July Parade

When: 10 a.m. Thursday

Where: Kicks off from the Butler County Fairgrounds, traveling to Dayton Street, turning onto Seventh Street, then High Street over to Main Street and ending at F Street. Please note it no longer travels on Ohio 4.

Weather: There will be a high of 87 degrees with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The low for the evening is 71 degrees with a 70% chance of showers.

More: hamiltonjuly4th.org