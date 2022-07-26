Hamilton woman remembered for caring spirit helped beautify local restaurant

She thoroughly looked forward to attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, Bolton said.

“She was always there,” her daughter said. “She didn’t want to miss anything.”

That also meant watching the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals, her two favorite professional teams, whenever possible. The 1955 Notre Dame High School graduate also was an avid bowler, enjoyed fishing, golf, visiting Miami Valley Gaming and baking cookies and cupcakes.

She served on the board of the North End Little League where her three sons played, volunteered at Hospice of Hamilton and Highland Elementary School where her niece taught.

Besides her daughter, she’s survived by three sons, David, Thomas and John; grandchildren, Jessica Sergent, Rachel Rogers, Megan Shiflett, Joshua Wynn, Alicia Wynn, Matthew Wynn and Alexis Wynn; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Bill (Jo Ann) Menzer; and sister-in-law Loma Wynn.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dean, who died in 2007.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave, Hamilton with Father Walling, celebrant. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum.