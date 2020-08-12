Hamilton woman charged with felonies for crash that injured Edgewood athletes

In May, dozens of classmates and families held vigils praying for the two girls’ recovery from their injuries.

Nagel had been a basketball, volleyball and lacrosse player, and Schlueter plays volleyball and lacrosse and is a cheerleader for Edgewood, said Pam Pratt, spokeswoman for the school district, at the time of the crash.

Several GoFundMe pages were established to assist these families with their medical expenses.

“We also ask our Edgewood community to keep Caila, Savannah, and their families in their prayers as well as our students and staff ... in the days and weeks ahead,” Pratt said at the time of the crash.