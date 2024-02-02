Hamilton woman, 99, ‘was a fighter, a strong woman’

“She was always sweet and very truthful,” said Patty Fowler, 78, a daughter-in-law. “She was just that way.”

As a young woman, Fowler and a sister, Joy, were outstanding softball players, said her son, Thomas Fowler, 77. He said Pepsi Cola sponsored their softball team and many times they played and beat men’s teams.

Hope and her husband also won numerous roller skating competitions. She also wrote plays and penned children’s publications.

“She was a character,” Patty Fowler said.

Thomas Fowler said his parents divorced when he was a teenager, and his mother worked several jobs to support the family.

“She had the resolve to make a life and to go on,” he said. “She was a fighter, a strong woman.”

She also loved to dance. She was active in the High Stepping Grandmothers dance group that performed in local parades, churches and nursing homes.

Besides a son, she is survived by 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren; and daughters-in-law Linda, Patty and Peggy Fowler.

She was preceded in death by three children, Ron Fowler, Eddie Fowler and Hope Roberts; two siblings, Jimmy McRoberts and Joy Rotundo.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Monday at Weigel Funeral Home 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Ty Choate officiating.