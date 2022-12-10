Hamilton will repave more roads in 2023 as levy money continues flowing in

A handful of Hamilton’s 17 neighborhoods will see road repairs in 2023 funded with the street levy voters supported in 2020.
Edwin Porter, Hamilton’s director of Infrastructure, said that the East End, Enterprise Park, New London, Riverview, and Washington neighborhoods would have poor streets repaved next year. There’s also one street in Lindenwald that could be repaved, according to a list provided by the city.
The 10-year Hamilton Streets Levy was approved by voters in the March 2020 election, and City Council mandated the levy funds be distributed proportionally among Hamilton’s seventeen neighborhoods, and residents have a voice in selecting which streets are paved using these voter-approved funds.
Porter didn’t go into each neighborhood at Wednesday’s City Council meeting but highlighted two areas.
The Fairway Hills subdivision would see Glenway Drive, Kensington Drive, Fairborn Drive, Flagler Court, Fairway Court, West Fairway Drive, and Fairway Court repaved. But he said the road repaving projects, including in the New London neighborhood and others, are not just laying down asphalt, adding that “it’s concrete repair, it’s drive apron repair, its sidewalk repair.”
In addition, parts of Fairborn, Flagler, Glenway, and West Fairway drives and Fairway Court will also have water main repair work done in 2023.
The other project Porter highlighted Wednesday was the much-anticipated Tylersville Road reconstruction. That $3.2 million project “was the second-most requested street when discussing the street levy,” he said, adding there’s been substantial truck traffic in the Hamilton Enterprise Park as that continues to develop.
This stretch of Tylersville Road — from Hamilton Enterprised Park Drive to just west of Bypass Ohio 4 — needs to be a full reconstruction so it can support the additional weight of the large vehicles that will travel that stretch. Enterprise Park is a growing business park that features major businesses like 80 Acres, Saica, and Vinylmax.
City Engineer Rich Engle to the Journal-News earlier this year that the city “it was time to get a better road constructed out there that will handle a larger size of trucks and a larger number of trucks as well.”
ROAD IMPROVEMENTS
There will be 17 roads that are expected to be improved in 2023. Here is a complete list of roads that are slated to be either repaved, repaired, or reconstructed using Hamilton’s street levy funds:
New London neighborhood
West Fairway Drive, from New London Road to Glenway Drive
Fairway Court, in its entirety
Glenway Drive, from Timber Hill Drive to the end of the road
Kensington Drive, from Fairborn Drive to the cul-de-sac
Fairborn Drive, from Thoreau Drive to Glenway Drive
Flagler Court, in its entirety
New London Road, from Ross-Hanover Road to Hogan Drive
Ridgefield Road, in its entirety
Meadowood Way, in its entirety
Cardome Drive, in its entirety
Pyramid Hill Boulevard, from Smith Road to New London Road/Columbia Bridge (miscellaneous resurfacing)
Riverview neighborhood
Front Street, from Pershing Avenue to Sycamore Street
Washington neighborhood
N.W. Washington Boulevard, from Eaton Avenue to Cleveland Avenue
East End neighborhood
Bender Avenue, from Mosler Avenue to Parkamo Avenue
Kahn Avenue, from Bender Avenue to Hensley Avenue
Enterprise Park neighborhood
Tylersville Road, from Hamilton Enterprise Park Drive to Gateway Avenue (reconstruction)
Lindenwald neighborhood
Joe Nuxhall Way, from River Road to the skate park (miscellaneous resurfacing)
