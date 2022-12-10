Hamilton will repave more roads in 2023 as levy money continues flowing in

In addition, parts of Fairborn, Flagler, Glenway, and West Fairway drives and Fairway Court will also have water main repair work done in 2023.

The other project Porter highlighted Wednesday was the much-anticipated Tylersville Road reconstruction. That $3.2 million project “was the second-most requested street when discussing the street levy,” he said, adding there’s been substantial truck traffic in the Hamilton Enterprise Park as that continues to develop.

This stretch of Tylersville Road — from Hamilton Enterprised Park Drive to just west of Bypass Ohio 4 — needs to be a full reconstruction so it can support the additional weight of the large vehicles that will travel that stretch. Enterprise Park is a growing business park that features major businesses like 80 Acres, Saica, and Vinylmax.

City Engineer Rich Engle to the Journal-News earlier this year that the city “it was time to get a better road constructed out there that will handle a larger size of trucks and a larger number of trucks as well.”

ROAD IMPROVEMENTS

There will be 17 roads that are expected to be improved in 2023. Here is a complete list of roads that are slated to be either repaved, repaired, or reconstructed using Hamilton’s street levy funds:

New London neighborhood

West Fairway Drive, from New London Road to Glenway Drive

Fairway Court, in its entirety

Glenway Drive, from Timber Hill Drive to the end of the road

Kensington Drive, from Fairborn Drive to the cul-de-sac

Fairborn Drive, from Thoreau Drive to Glenway Drive

Flagler Court, in its entirety

New London Road, from Ross-Hanover Road to Hogan Drive

Ridgefield Road, in its entirety

Meadowood Way, in its entirety

Cardome Drive, in its entirety

Pyramid Hill Boulevard, from Smith Road to New London Road/Columbia Bridge (miscellaneous resurfacing)

Riverview neighborhood

Front Street, from Pershing Avenue to Sycamore Street

Washington neighborhood

N.W. Washington Boulevard, from Eaton Avenue to Cleveland Avenue

East End neighborhood

Bender Avenue, from Mosler Avenue to Parkamo Avenue

Kahn Avenue, from Bender Avenue to Hensley Avenue

Enterprise Park neighborhood

Tylersville Road, from Hamilton Enterprise Park Drive to Gateway Avenue (reconstruction)

Lindenwald neighborhood

Joe Nuxhall Way, from River Road to the skate park (miscellaneous resurfacing)