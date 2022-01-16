Hamilton West Shopping Center buildings demolished

City Manager Joshua Smith told Wile in an August, 2018 meeting: “I truly believe, in my heart of hearts, that if we clean this up, get the parking lot, get the entryways put back into good shape, put a couple of solid, good-looking buildings up, that this property will move incredibly quick.”

City Planning Director Liz Hayden this week said no immediate development seems to be in the future.

“I don’t have anything exciting to tell you, honestly,” she said.

Instead, “One of the requirements that we had before they opened the storage facility was that they needed to complete the demolition of the remainder of the property,” Hayden said. “So they’re demolishing it in preparation and hoping to move toward occupancy of the storage facility.”

“But we have not heard anything specific about plans for development, where the demolition would make room for something new,” she said.

Caption This is what the pothold-filled parking lot looked like at Hamilton West Shopping Center in 2018, before temporary pavement repairs were made to some areas of it. Hoped-for development of most of the the property has not happened. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption This is what the pothold-filled parking lot looked like at Hamilton West Shopping Center in 2018, before temporary pavement repairs were made to some areas of it. Hoped-for development of most of the the property has not happened. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

On the other hand, there is a former Pizza Hut nearby that is not owned by the same people as the Hamilton West center, and city officials hope there will be an announcement about that building within a year.

Meanwhile, the Hamilton West Barber Shop, an institution of the city’s West Side more than 50 years at the time, moved in 2019 from the shopping center to a nearby former car-wash building at 186 N. Brookwood Ave.