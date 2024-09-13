Hamilton wants to improve water flow in eastern part of city

Hamilton Director of Engineering said these are some of the city’s more underserved areas.

“These are needed, not just because of the number of breaks and the age of these water mains, but because the water mains themselves are of a smaller diameter,” he said. “At that age, they basically fill with corrosion to the point you have very little water flow through them, so these are low-flow areas and this will improve the water flow and reliability.”

Explore City puts Millville Avenue in spotlight to help businesses impacted by road construction

Messer said these pipes were installed in the early 1900s and late 1930s, and consist of 2-inch steel and 4-inch and 6-inch cast iron pipe. The city has also had to address 25 water main breaks in the project area.

The project would install 7,050 linear feet of 8-inch ductile pipe.

These water mains serve more than 20,000 customers.

Messer said the loan would be paid back over 30 years, and pay for a little under half the project.

“We would ask for more, but district-wide, there’s only a little over $2 million available, and we’re requesting our fair share, essentially,” he said.

Hamilton Council member Tim Naab said they’ve “noted in the last week activity on Grand Boulevard with piping going bad and things like that, and I’m glad you’re in front of it.”

City Council will consider on Sept. 25 a resolution affording the city administration the authority to apply for the loan. If the loan is approved, the project would begin in 2025.