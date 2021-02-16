Hamilton utility rates climbing, likely this summer

The city council in late 2018 approved a five-year program of increases for electric and natural-gas rates, and this month the third step of that schedule took effect, raising combined electric and gas rates about $2 per month.

Electric rates rose about $4 per month for the typical customer, but natural gas rates dropped $2 monthly, for the $2-per-month rise for a typical residential customer, Carr said. The gas rates were lowered because the city passed along to customers about $1 million in lower gas costs.

Meanwhile, Nathan Perry, administrator of that same division, noted that the city’s trash-collection fees for service by Rumpke “went up approximately $2 in January.”

That Rumpke rate “is projected to be level for the next three years, after that increase,” Perry said.