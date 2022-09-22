journal-news logo
Hamilton to host State of the City event in early October

Hamilton mayor Pat Moeller speaks during the state of the city address under the McDulin Parking Garage Thursday, May 5, 2022. The location was moved from the original location of Municipal Brew Works due to rain. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 State of the City on Oct. 6.

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller and City Manager Joshua Smith will present the annual State of the City Address to the business community at the former Danbarry/Cinema 10 theater, 877 NW Washington Blvd.

A reception for registered attendees will be held beginning at 4:45 p.m. The program will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Hors d’oeuvres by will be catered by Two Women in a Kitchen, and a cash bar will be available.

The cost to attend is $25 per Chamber member and $30 for the general public.

The city held a midterm State of the City address in May inside the McDulin Parking Garage, where officials announced several new projects, including Third Eye Brewing.

Advanced registration for the reception and program are required. Click here for a reservation.

