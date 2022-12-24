Hamilton students become ‘angels’ bearing gifts for needy classmates

“Recognizing the hardships their peers face each day helps to bring awareness to the needs in our community which builds empathy and understanding for the students.”

The tough economic times and the still lingering COVID-19 pandemic have seen the school’s program expand to meet the needs, she said.

“Our numbers increase every year … the first year we did this we had a small number of identified families in need,” she said.

“This experience also helps open our students’ eyes to the difference between wants and needs. We have to support needs before wants, which was a real-life lesson for our NJHS members.”

NJHS members along with teachers at Wilson adopted school families and purchased and wrapped gifts. NJHS students, under the leadership of NJHS advisors, had earlier organized a bake sale which raised their Christmas gift shopping money.

Wilson student Chase Moak, who was joined by about a dozen other classmates in the recent holiday shopping, said the Angel Tree process made a lasting impression on him.

“It feels great being able to get gifts for the kids that are in need,” said Moak.

“I felt joy and happiness because we were getting gifts for the kids. This has helped me recognize the need that exists in our community and helped me understand the difference between want and need.”

Classmate Irelynn Graham said: “It was fun and I like that we got to help people. It is a good learning experience because you don’t know the family circumstances and it feels good to know you are helping others. And it’s a surreal moment when you realize that families need the basic things that we have and take for granted.”