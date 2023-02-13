Hamilton seeks funds to make paths to schools safer for children

Kilby said the school district has also identified the Erie Highway crossing and the railroad tracks on Mosler Avenue “as being hazard areas in the Crawford Woods attendance zone. Any students that live west of Erie Highway, regardless of them living within our walking zone, will be provided transportation.”

The Hamilton City School District identifies those designated “hazard” walk areas across the city, and any student who lives in the designated “affected” area will be provided transportation.

There are several schools that still lack sidewalks or lack adequate sidewalks, according to the school district’s bus stop hazard areas document from August.

The city has received this grant for Linden (twice) and Ridgeway elementary schools over the past three years.

The Safe Routes to Schools grant is 100% reimbursable with a cap of $500,000 per project or phase of a project, and City Council will vote on the request to submit the application at its Feb. 22 meeting as it’s due March 3. The city will seek $496,145 from ODOT, which includes a 20% contingency for the sidewalk infill and other improvements.