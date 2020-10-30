Hamilton seeking pop-up coronavirus testing site after results raise concerns

Information on the pop-up testing sites is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Hamilton has recorded 1,218 coronavirus cases and 25 deaths as of Wednesday’s data report (out of 132 deaths in Butler County). There have been eight deaths since Oct. 9.

“It has definitely ramped up,” Farrar said.

Farrar requested that residents wear a mask, social distance, wash hands and avoid crowds and enclosed spaces. She also stressed that a person’s “safe” circle should only include people who live in the same residence.

Butler County remained at red Level 3 in the state’s coronavirus advisory system for the ninth straight week on Thursday, the same day the state reported a record 3,590 single-day cases. That broke the previous record of 2,858 set last Saturday.