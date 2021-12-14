Hamilton Schools superintendent: Handful of educators have stood out as leaders in past 18 months

Brittany Belew: Hamilton High School - Main Campus

Amy Bijas: Hamilton High School - Freshman Campus

Lisa Brockman: Garfield Middle School

Jason Grant: Highland Elementary

Jennifer Meadows: Crawford Woods Elementary

Amy Michael: Bridgeport Elementary

Jeri Murnahan-Bridges: Ridgeway Elementary

Charles Smith: Miami School

Cindi Spurlock: Brookwood Elementary

Shelley Stamp: Fairwood Elementary

Nancy Taylor: Linden Elementary

Angel Thompson: Wilson Middle School

Each nominee receives a $1,000 grant — courtesy of the Hamilton Community Foundation — to be used in their classroom or school building. Please congratulate each of these outstanding educators the next time you visit our school buildings.

The continued focus on talent attraction and retainment, coupled with the support of our parents and community, make the Hamilton community and Hamilton City Schools an exciting place to live and work.

I look forward to communicating the many successes of our students and staff in upcoming editions of the Superintendent’s Corner and remember to follow the district through Facebook, Twitter and the district website.

Until next time ... “Big Blue Is On The Move.”

Michael Holbrook

Hamilton City School District Superintendent