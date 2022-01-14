Hamilton schools move to remote learning through Jan. 21

Students who may not have their remote learning devices at their homes are invited to pick those up at their school from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Masks must be worn.

The eight elementary schools will be providing lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday next week. Any Hamilton student K-12 may go to any of those schools to get a meal, which is available for pickup in the cafeterias.

The elementary schools include Bridgeport, Brookwood, Crawford Woods, Fairwood, Highland, Linden, Ridgeway and Riverview.

For now, in-person education is expected to resume on Jan. 24, the district said.