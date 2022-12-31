Hamilton Rotary Club moving to new meeting space

He said, “We looked at four or five possibilities, and the Fitton Center won in the ranking of a bunch of different variables.”

Some of the potential places didn’t have adequate parking, while other possible spaces had catering issues.

“Really, Fitton Center was the winner, in regard to it’s accessible, the parking is easy, and they have a regular caterer they use. So, everything just lined up and made sense,” Allman said.

The club signed a year contract with the Fitton Center, which will be reviewed annually.

During each weekly meeting, Hamilton Rotary Club members have lunch, participate in fundraising opportunities and there’s a program with a presenter. On Jan. 5, the presenter will be Envision Partnerships.

There currently are 103 active members in Hamilton Rotary Club. Hamilton Rotary Club is a longstanding club, which has been in the community for more than 100 years.

“We’ve made a real concerted effort over the last five years to recruit younger individuals into the club and modernize the club. This is a club that is open to anyone who wants to join…We want this to be a club for people who live and work in Hamilton,” Allman said.

ROTARY INFO

The Hamilton Rotary Club is a service organization that supports significant community projects. Go online to hamiltonohiorotary.com to learn more.