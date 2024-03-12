BreakingNews
Hamilton residents asked to take survey about their neighborhood

News
By Staff
1 hour ago
X

The City of Hamilton is asking its residents to provide feedback on their neighborhood.

In its Hamilton Residents Neighborhood Identity Survey, leaders want to know how it can make the city’s neighborhoods a place of choice “and engines of economic prosperity, while preserving their strong identities.”

The survey, called “scenario planning,” says it will “help Hamilton as a city become more responsive, resilient, and effective as this future becomes reality.”

Scenario planning enables professionals and the public to think about the future of the city and help with the decisions made by urban planners.

Hamilton’s survey is online at surveymonkey.com/r/XL53TML. Be prepared to answer questions about where you live, including safety, amenities and schools.

