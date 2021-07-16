Hamilton raises funds with wrestlers, 7-footer commits to UC and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories this week

Here’s a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week:
Pro wrestlers spearhead Hamilton fundraiser for animals, shelter
Professional wrestlers from Hamilton’s Future Great Wrestling will battle Friday to help local animals and a no-kill shelter.
“We did this event a couple of years ago for the Animal Adoption Foundation,” said Brian LeVick of the wrestling organization and Future Great Comics, which now is based in Oxford. “It’s a great no-kill animal shelter right here in Hamilton.”
The wrestlers visited one Sunday in late June and “met some incredible dogs with great personalities,” LeVick said. “It was great to get them out of their kennels and get a little more socialization, and give them a break from their everyday norm.”
Hamilton 7-foot center announces verbal commitment to Cincinnati Bearcats
Sage Tolentino, a 7-foot center from Hamilton High School, announced his verbal commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday. He made the announcement live on ESPN 1530 with Mo Egger and Chad Brendel.
“I will be 1,000 percent committed to the University of Cincinnati,” Tolentino said on the radio.
Tolentino committed to Auburn last October but reopened his recruitment June 21, saying he wanted to keep his options open. He is now the first member of new Cincinnati coach Wes Miller’s 2022 recruiting class.
Developer wants to restore historic Hamilton mill with apartments, retail space
Developer Bloomfield/Schon wants to restore the historic Shuler & Benninghofen Woolen Mill in Hamilton’s Lindenwald neighborhoods, to outfit it with apartments and retail space.
Under details City Manager Joshua Smith provided Hamilton City Council on Wednesday, the project would include a $20 million investment from the developer in the 127-year-old facility. The project would include 100 “1+ bedroom apartments,” at least 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 50 indoor parking spaces.
The developer wants the city to buy the property for $650,000 and hold it while Bloomfield/Schon seeks national and state historic tax credits and a new type of incentive called Transformational Mixed Use Development Credits. If the developer lands those credits, the city would sell the property to the developer for $1. Smith in a report to council said the project would improve what now is a four-acre eyesore in a key Lindenwald area.
Miami University pitcher becomes Top 10 pick in MLB draft
The Los Angeles Angels drafted Miami RedHawks right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman with the ninth pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night.
Bachman, the first player from Miami drafted in the first round, was the fourth pitcher taken this year and the second college pitcher selected, following Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter.
Bachman ranked 14th on a MLB.com list of the top-100 prospects. A 6-foot-1, 235-pound junior from Fishers, Ind., he went 4-4 with a 1.81 ERA in 12 starts this season. He struck out 93 batters in 59 2/3 innings.
McCrabb: Kindergarten teacher, former student reunited 44 years later through book club
Both were scared the night before they were scheduled to meet.
One was about to attend his first day of kindergarten and the other was about to be reunited with that same student 44 years later.
Eric Sheridan Wyatt said he had “a complete breakdown” before his first day of kindergarten at Adams Elementary School in Hamilton. But his teacher, Barbara Blair, put him at ease.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
2 Hamilton-based rowers to compete in world finals in Portugal: How they got there
Two boats from the Hamilton-based Great Miami Rowing Center will compete in the World Rowing Beach Sprints finals in September in Portugal.
The two local rowers, Cassidy Norton and Christopher Bak, are part of the eight-crew U.S. team that will take part in the event in Oeiras, Portugal from Sept. 24-26. They qualified at a national team trials event held in Florida in June.
Norton will compete in the women’s single sculls event, and Bak will row in the men’s single sculls.