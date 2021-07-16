Hamilton raises funds with wrestlers, 7-footer commits to UC and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories this week

“We did this event a couple of years ago for the Animal Adoption Foundation,” said Brian LeVick of the wrestling organization and Future Great Comics, which now is based in Oxford. “It’s a great no-kill animal shelter right here in Hamilton.”

The wrestlers visited one Sunday in late June and “met some incredible dogs with great personalities,” LeVick said. “It was great to get them out of their kennels and get a little more socialization, and give them a break from their everyday norm.”

Hamilton 7-foot center announces verbal commitment to Cincinnati Bearcats

Sage Tolentino, a 210-pound, 7-foot junior from Hawaii is playing basketball for Hamilton High School this season. Tolentino ended up in Hamilton after sports in Hawaii were cancelled due to the coronavirus. He has verbally committed to play college basketball for Bruce Pearl at Auburn University. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Sage Tolentino, a 7-foot center from Hamilton High School, announced his verbal commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday. He made the announcement live on ESPN 1530 with Mo Egger and Chad Brendel.

“I will be 1,000 percent committed to the University of Cincinnati,” Tolentino said on the radio.

Tolentino committed to Auburn last October but reopened his recruitment June 21, saying he wanted to keep his options open. He is now the first member of new Cincinnati coach Wes Miller’s 2022 recruiting class.

Developer wants to restore historic Hamilton mill with apartments, retail space

The Shuler & Benninghofen Woolen Mills building at corner of Williams Avenue and Pleasant Avenue is one of several buildings of interest as students at Miami University try to develop a Pleasant Avenue Revitalization Strategy for Lindenwald to revitalize the Hamilton neighborhood. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Developer Bloomfield/Schon wants to restore the historic Shuler & Benninghofen Woolen Mill in Hamilton’s Lindenwald neighborhoods, to outfit it with apartments and retail space.

Under details City Manager Joshua Smith provided Hamilton City Council on Wednesday, the project would include a $20 million investment from the developer in the 127-year-old facility. The project would include 100 “1+ bedroom apartments,” at least 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 50 indoor parking spaces.

The developer wants the city to buy the property for $650,000 and hold it while Bloomfield/Schon seeks national and state historic tax credits and a new type of incentive called Transformational Mixed Use Development Credits. If the developer lands those credits, the city would sell the property to the developer for $1. Smith in a report to council said the project would improve what now is a four-acre eyesore in a key Lindenwald area.

Miami University pitcher becomes Top 10 pick in MLB draft

Sam Bachman

The Los Angeles Angels drafted Miami RedHawks right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman with the ninth pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night.

Bachman, the first player from Miami drafted in the first round, was the fourth pitcher taken this year and the second college pitcher selected, following Vanderbilt right-hander Jack Leiter.

Bachman ranked 14th on a MLB.com list of the top-100 prospects. A 6-foot-1, 235-pound junior from Fishers, Ind., he went 4-4 with a 1.81 ERA in 12 starts this season. He struck out 93 batters in 59 2/3 innings.

McCrabb: Kindergarten teacher, former student reunited 44 years later through book club

Eric Sheridan Wyatt and his former Adams Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Barbara Blair, recently were reunited when Wyatt spoke about his newest book to a Butler County book club where Blair is a member. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Both were scared the night before they were scheduled to meet.

One was about to attend his first day of kindergarten and the other was about to be reunited with that same student 44 years later.

Eric Sheridan Wyatt said he had “a complete breakdown” before his first day of kindergarten at Adams Elementary School in Hamilton. But his teacher, Barbara Blair, put him at ease.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

2 Hamilton-based rowers to compete in world finals in Portugal: How they got there

Marc Oria, originally from Spain, has signed on to be coach of Great Miami Rowing. PROVIDED

Two boats from the Hamilton-based Great Miami Rowing Center will compete in the World Rowing Beach Sprints finals in September in Portugal.

The two local rowers, Cassidy Norton and Christopher Bak, are part of the eight-crew U.S. team that will take part in the event in Oeiras, Portugal from Sept. 24-26. They qualified at a national team trials event held in Florida in June.

Norton will compete in the women’s single sculls event, and Bak will row in the men’s single sculls.

