Hamilton preservation group urges city to move historic CSX station

A Hamilton preservation group is urging City Council to save the historic CSX train station along Martin Luther King Boulevard for its cultural value and also as a way to help business-development successes from the downtown into the city’s Riverview and Jefferson neighborhoods.
Citizens for Historic And Preservation Services (CHAPS) wrote a letter that was read Wednesday at the council meeting. In about two weeks, the organization as of Friday afternoon had collected 1,015 signatures of people advocating the historic station and urging the city to spend an estimated $600,000 to move it onto new foundations about two blocks north along MLK Boulevard onto city-owned property.
The CHAPS board of directors asked that council at its May 26 meeting vote to “take ownership, relocate and stabilize” what was known as the CH&D (Cincinnati, Hamilton and Dayton) Railway station, which was at or near the locations where Abraham Lincoln, Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower addressed large crowds in “Whistle Stop” campaigns. Soldiers and sailors left and returned from wars at the station, which was the site of many reunions before Amtrak removed it as a stop for the passenger rail line early this century.
Members of council have expressed support for, and concerns about spending $600,000 for the move without knowing how much additional money it will cost to repair and renovate the building into a structure that can be used for an as-yet-unknown purpose.
“Cities across the country have worked to save their historic depots, recognizing how the specific landmarks both tell a story from the past and create economic-development opportunities for the future,” the group wrote. With the city focusing on neighborhood redevelopment, the relocated station “can be a catalyst for extending the revitalization of downtown into the Second Ward (Riverview) and Fourth Ward (Jefferson),” the group wrote.
CHAPS noted that two decades ago, Hamilton paid $575,000 to buy the building that now houses the Mercantile Lofts downtown: “It was a gamble, but it resulted in the first market-rate housing in downtown, and launched the redevelopment of High Street. We are confident that this building can be another success story.”
The group also recommended the city save both the 1860s and 1880s buildings that make up the depot, because each tells an important story “and has unique architectural qualities.” Also, CHAPS recommended each be placed at the same distance as they are today, because that can maintain historic integrity, which can help the building go onto the National Register of Historic Places and possibly eventually qualify for historic tax credits.
City Manager Joshua Smith this week said when the city decided the best place to move the station was two blocks to the north, toward the city government tower, it first spoke with an Amtrak official who could offer no advice on a location that would qualify it for a stop on a Cincinnati-Indianapolis-Chicago passenger route. At that point, the city decided on its proposed location, assuming it would not be an Amtrak station, although it could provide restrooms and parking for one, Smith said.
Mayor Pat Moeller, perhaps the station’s greatest advocate, recently wrote a letter saying, “Regarding the relocation of the Historic Train Depot, I struggle with the cost, but I really struggle with the loss of history — history you can see and touch.”
“You can not build what Hamilton has — history,” Moeller added. “In 2021, you can not build an 1860′s train depot where Abraham Lincoln spoke of ‘the curse of slavery’ and ‘the blessings of freedom.’ I do not want a wrecking ball to demolish a train depot which hosted President Harry S. Truman, speaking from a train car, when he congratulated the people of Hamilton for their World War II industrial military production. I do not want to put a hammer to the train depot where Butler County men and women left family to serve our Country; many returned home safely, some did not return home.”