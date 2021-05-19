Hamilton preservation group urges city to move historic CSX station

CHAPS noted that two decades ago, Hamilton paid $575,000 to buy the building that now houses the Mercantile Lofts downtown: “It was a gamble, but it resulted in the first market-rate housing in downtown, and launched the redevelopment of High Street. We are confident that this building can be another success story.”

This rendering, created by landscape architect Dan Schneider, who volunteered his work, shows a vision of what Hamilton's historic CSX station could look like when moved to a new location, about two blocks from where it now is. PROVIDED

The group also recommended the city save both the 1860s and 1880s buildings that make up the depot, because each tells an important story “and has unique architectural qualities.” Also, CHAPS recommended each be placed at the same distance as they are today, because that can maintain historic integrity, which can help the building go onto the National Register of Historic Places and possibly eventually qualify for historic tax credits.

City Manager Joshua Smith this week said when the city decided the best place to move the station was two blocks to the north, toward the city government tower, it first spoke with an Amtrak official who could offer no advice on a location that would qualify it for a stop on a Cincinnati-Indianapolis-Chicago passenger route. At that point, the city decided on its proposed location, assuming it would not be an Amtrak station, although it could provide restrooms and parking for one, Smith said.

Mayor Pat Moeller, perhaps the station’s greatest advocate, recently wrote a letter saying, “Regarding the relocation of the Historic Train Depot, I struggle with the cost, but I really struggle with the loss of history — history you can see and touch.”

“You can not build what Hamilton has — history,” Moeller added. “In 2021, you can not build an 1860′s train depot where Abraham Lincoln spoke of ‘the curse of slavery’ and ‘the blessings of freedom.’ I do not want a wrecking ball to demolish a train depot which hosted President Harry S. Truman, speaking from a train car, when he congratulated the people of Hamilton for their World War II industrial military production. I do not want to put a hammer to the train depot where Butler County men and women left family to serve our Country; many returned home safely, some did not return home.”