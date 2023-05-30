Hamilton police seeks witnesses of weekend shooting

Hamilton police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that resulted in a 17-year-old being shot.
Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said the juvenile was shot in the 500 block of Vine Street, and police were dispatched just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The gunshot wound was not life-threatening, he said.
The victim, who resides in Lindenwald, was shot 3 miles north of his home in Hamilton’s North End.
Police are releasing few details of the incident at this time and have not had any arrests as of Tuesday morning. Police are still canvassing the area for witnesses.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811.
