Hamilton police searching for 80-year-old woman
By Molly Scharmm, WCPO
1 hour ago

Hamilton police have issued an critical missing adult alert for an 80-year-old woman with dementia.

Nancy Herald — who also suffers from diabetes — was last seen Friday around 3 p.m. She drove away from her home in her silver/grey 2008 Honda Fit.

The license plate to that Honda Fit is EFK 9149.

Her vehicle was seen on Hamilton-Cleves Road at 5:03 p.m. Friday and again Saturday near CVG airport.

Herald is wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt with a dark shirt underneath it.

If you find Herald or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Lt. Sharn Fryman at 513-868-5811 ext. 1486.

