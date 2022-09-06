Hamilton Police name 24-year veteran as new public information officer

“Releasing information through social media means it is instantaneous and hopefully the public gets the information as quickly as possible — road closures and police activity — they will know to avoid that area. And I used it when I was in detectives and looking for information. It works,” Ungerbuehler said.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said Ungerbuehler is the person for the job.

“Brian’s going to be great in this new role,” Bucheit said. “He’s hardworking, personable, and very conscientious and he’s always done an amazing job in every assignment he had.”

The Badin High School graduate once aspired to become a veterinarian, but his life took a different path when he changed his major sociology/criminology while at John Carroll University. He still has a love of animals, but is happy with his career choice

The 48-year-old lives in Hamilton with his wife and two children.