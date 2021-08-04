journal-news logo
Hamilton police hosting open house Thursday to learn about department

Hamilton Police Officer Scott Arbino helps David Trinidad, 8, try on a SWAT uniform during an Open House at the Hamilton Police Department headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
By Lauren Pack

Ever wonder what’s behind the lobby of the Hamilton Police Department on Front Street?

Thursday is your chance to take a tour of the headquarters, eat some food, take a peek at police and fire equipment and chat up officers about their jobs and community issues.

During week filled with area police departments hosting events as part of National Night Out, HPD has its own expanded version billed as an open house. It’s an event HPD has been hosting since 2015.

The event will be held Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the police station 331 South Front Street. Many activities will take place in the north lot beside the station, leaving room for parking in front.

“This is community event. Really more that just an open house,” said Chief Craig Bucheit. “It gives everybody, young and old, a chance to come out, meet the men and women of the Hamilton Police Department who are working hard every day to keep the community safe.”

The chief said there will be activities for the kids and officers will be available to answer questions, exchange ideas and talk about issues.

Activities include face painting, a bounce house, free food and games, SWAT demonstration, K-9 demonstrations, police vehicles, drone demonstrations and local business booths and live music.

The Hamilton Police Department held an Open House at the department headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 10, for members of the public to meet officers and see some of the equipment they use. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
