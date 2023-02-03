Hamilton plans to text residents about power outages

The city has its MyHamilton 311 system, but that platform, while recommended for non-utility outage issues, was not designed to work with the Department of Infrastructure’s Outage Management System, he said.

Automatic notifications of power outages will be added to the system later this spring, and later in the year, Porter said two-way reporting should be launched. This is when customers can text the city’s utilities department.

“We hope to build even more functionality to this tool as time goes on,” he said.

Customer service has been a big push for Hamilton in recent years, which is why city leaders added a customer service desk that’s designed to swiftly address most residential and non-residential issues. Porter said over the next year, “there will be ongoing efforts to implement additional tools to better inform and engage our community about power outages..”

To be able to receive these text message updates, residents’ phone numbers must be up to date in the city’s system. This can be done online at tinyurl.com/TextNotificationUpdate or through the city’s automated system by calling 513-785-7550 (customers should have their utility account number ready, then select option 1, and then press 2).

They can also update their cellphone information with a customer service representative by calling 513-783-7100.

Each account can have up to two phone numbers for notifications, and it could take up to 72 hours for the system to be updated.