Hamilton picks streets for 2021 paving with levy money: Is yours on the list?

People who didn’t see their top choices make the 2021 list still have nine more years of the levy — and can vote for their top choices each of the next nine years, even for ones they voted for in earlier years — said city Director of Neighborhoods Brandon Saurber. Each neighborhood over the 10 years will receive close to its percentage of streets, officials have promised.

City residents can vote at hamilton-oh.gov/streetslevy.

The 10-year 3.9-mill property tax levy will generate $3.1 million per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $136.50 a year.

The city created a specific fund that all the tax-levy money will go into so people can track how every dollar generated by the levy was spent. Officials hope that when the 10 years are finished, voters will be satisfied with what they saw and will approve a renewal.

This section of Tylersville Road between Hamilton Enterprise Park Drive and Gateway Avenue is one if multiple roads scheduled to be paved in Hamilton in 2021. NIVK GRAHAM / STAFF

City Director of Engineering Rich Engle said the Corwin Avenue sewer work will not be bid until early this summer, and that construction will take 6-9 months. That sewer is happening to solve an odor problem that residents have faced for years. There’s a place where sewage from a 36-inch pipe drops about 10 feet before going into an 18-inch pipe. When the sewage drops, it stirs up odors. The construction will extend the larger pipe farther to the west and eliminate the large drop.

Meanwhile, a water-main project in the area of Leo and Sanders drives, a 6-inch old water main will be replaced by an 8-inch ductile-iron water main. Depending on how quickly that happens, “that resurfacing may have to be extended into 2022 as well,” Engle said.

Here are the streets Hamilton plans to pave during 2021 using street-repair levy funds. The city arranged them by neighborhoods or areas: