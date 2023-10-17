Hamilton organization’s city-wide scavenger hunt underway

The second week of a city-wide scavenger hunt will start Thursday afternoon.

On Oct. 12, the first of three week-long hunts took just a few days for winners to find the four locations where race organizers hid race-day sweatshirts from previous Meyer Brothers and Sons Hamilton Thanksgiving 5K for YoungLives events.

On Thursday, four more sweatshirts will be hidden at four locations around the city, and people can find them based on clues provided via the Hamilton YoungLives Instagram and Facebook pages. The clues will be released Thursday afternoon. Week 3′s scavenger hunt will begin Oct. 26.

“Each place is different. Some are easier than others,” said Katie Powers, a co-founder of the event. “They’re just fun clues. I think by the third clue (each week), everyone should be able to get it.”

Those who find the sweatshirts are asked to take a picture with them and post it on social media with the hashtag #HT5KYL or send it via email to hamiltonthanksgiving5k@gmail.com.

Powers said she doesn’t think the clues are too hard, but said, “I don’t think I could get it from the first clue.”

The scavenger hunt is a month ahead of the annual Meyer Brothers and Sons Hamilton Thanksgiving 5K for YoungLives, where proceeds help the mission of YoungLives, a non-denominational ministry for pregnant and parenting moms 21 years old and younger.

There won’t be a sweatshirt for this year’s race, as Powers said they’re able to secure the popular long-sleeve shirts. They will also have the finisher medals again, and this year the Dine-In Hawaiian Food Truck will be a part of the event.

They’ve also contracted with a professional photographer for the ninth annual 5K, adding “with a volunteer team, it’s hard to get (photos) out quickly.”

The Thanksgiving Day race starts at 9 a.m., but there will be kids’ fun run dashes, as well as an honor run for the teen moms, their babies, and mentors before the race.

If people want to participate but cannot join the race in-person, the 5K race will have a virtual component, where people can register and support YoungLives International and its global mission. There are dozens of international YoungLives chapters.

YoungLives Scavenger Hunt

Participate in the inaugural YoungLives 5K scavenger hunt. Clues for Week 2 will be released on Thursday to four locations where previous race-day sweatshirts are hidden around Hamilton.

Clues are provided via the Hamilton YoungLives Instagram (@younglivesthanksgiving5k) and Facebook (hamiltonyounglives5k) pages. The clues will be released Thursday afternoon.

YoungLives 5K Race

Sign up for the Meyer Brothers and Sons Hamilton Thanksgiving 5K for YoungLives at hamiltonthanksgiving5k.org.