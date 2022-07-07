Hamilton native’s exhibition of art by those who have been incarcerated to show in Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati College of Law is hosting a symposium on the topic called “Marking Time.” It will be at the Nathaniel R. Jones Center for Race, Gender and Social Justice on the UC campus Fri., July 15 and Sat., July 16.

Panels, workshops and events of the symposium will feature local artists and organizations committed to ending mass incarceration and transforming the criminal legal system. The “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration” exhibition created by Dr. Nicole R. Fleetwood, a professor of media, culture and communications at New York University, reflects on her commitment to the research and programming of the visual art and culture of mass incarceration.