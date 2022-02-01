Hamilton native lived a big life: She assembled land mines during WWII, founded a church

The family of a former Hamilton resident called her a “tremendous individual” whose death left “a vast emptiness” in their lives.
Ogalie (Simms) Pace, who assembled land mines during World War II, worked on the family’s cattle farm in Hamilton, helped her brothers operate a large greenhouse in Hamilton, and founded a church in Pennsylvania, died Jan. 19 at Villages in Florida. She was 97.
“She lived quite an adventurous life,” said Steve Pace, 72, one of her three children. “She was loving, caring and compassionate.”
She married Clifford, her high school sweetheart and a Navy fighter pilot, in Long Beach, Calif., while he was on military leave. They were married for 76 years before his death last year.
She also worked for a Hamilton telephone company.
After the war, the Paces moved to Oklahoma, then Hamilton when they operated a cattle farm for 11 years.
When her husband’s work took him to Pennsylvania, she continued her active lifestyle by becoming one of the founders of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Aston, Pa.
While there, she became enamored with roller skating and frequently competed. Her oldest daughter, Sandra, became involved in roller skating and competed at nationals numerous times.
She also was a proficient bowler, competing in many different venues, her son said.
The Paces are survived by three children: Steve, Sandra, 70, and Sharon, 68.
Steve was asked what lessons he learned from his mother: “That a good question,” he said. “Being practical, forthright and hopefully being caring.”
The family will hold a private ceremony to celebrate her life.
