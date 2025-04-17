Hamilton man pleads guilty in 2024 Ross Avenue stabbing death

On May 8, 2024, there was an incident in the 200 block of Ross Avenue, and the Butler County Coroner’s Office ruled Roger Douglas Cole Jr. died of a stab wound.

Police say Cole allegedly stole the vehicle after its owner told 911 dispatchers he started the car and turned around to say goodbye to a friend.

The caller did not indicate there was an altercation with Cole.

However, Hamilton police told the Journal-News there was an altercation involving Cole, saying he had been stabbed during his attempt to steal the vehicle.

Spottedhorse turned himself in to authorities, and his bond was set at $1 million for the murder indictment.

He entered a not guilty plea, but changed it on Thursday, pleading guilty to the amended charge. A pair of felonious assault charges, both second-degree felonies, were dismissed.

Roger Cole, the victim’s father, told the court on Thursday, “I don’t think this man’s responsible for my son’s death.”

“I’m looking in his eyes right now,” he continued. “I don’t think he is.”

However, he also said he planned to sue Spottedhorse, and while he said it wasn’t a threat, the elder Cole said, “Now you’re going to face my family and friends in prison. I’m a career criminal. I’m not threatening. I’m trying to get this resolved. I want the person that did it.”

The prosecutor’s office said it’s confident the right man is answering for the May 8 crime.

Washington said his client’s decision was made “in good faith.”

“This is the decision that’s been made,” he said. “Today’s the day he accepted responsibility.”

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 19 in Judge McElfresh’s courtroom.