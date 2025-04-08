Hamilton man indicted on charge of sex crime against child victim

Butler County grand juries

Butler County grand juries
News
By
1 hour ago
X

A Hamilton man was directly indicted on three alleged sex-based crimes, including rape with a child victim, according to court records.

Michael Dean Withrow, 45, of Hamilton, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on a count of rape, a first-degree felony, for a crime that allegedly occurred on Oct. 8.

Withrow was also indicted on two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies, and intimidation of a victim, a first-degree misdemeanor. A co-defendant, Brandi Nistler, 39, of Hamilton, was also indicted by the grand jury on intimidation of a victim.

Michael Dean Withrow, 45, of Hamilton, is charged with rape, two counts of sexual battery and intimidation of a victim from an Oct. 8 incident. A co-defendant, Brandi Nistler, 39, of Hamilton, is also charged with intimidation of a witness. PROVIDED

icon to expand image

Withrow was in court on Monday after a Friday morning arrest. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh set his bond at $200,000 cash or surety, and he must wear a GPS monitor if he makes bail.

Nistler was in court on Thursday and was given an own recognizance bond and must wear a GPS monitor. Jail records indicate she was awaiting electronic monitoring on Monday.

Withrow and Nistler are both scheduled to be back in McElfresh’s courtroom at 1 p.m. on May 1 for a plea or trial setting hearing.

Brandi Nistler, 39, of Hamilton, is charged with intimidation of a witness and is a co-defendant with Michael Dean Withrow, 45, of Hamilton. Withrow is charged with rape, two counts of sexual battery and intimidation of a victim from an Oct. 8 incident. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

In Other News
1
JD Vance’s mother receives her 10-year sobriety medallion at White...
2
Flooding, closed parks cap off wild weather week; freeze warning up...
3
Two Hamilton nonprofit CEOs take top honors at statewide alliances
4
Federal government cut more than $2M for local communicable disease...
5
Liberty Twp. has had enough. Recycling bins going away this month

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.