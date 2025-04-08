Hamilton man indicted on charge of sex crime against child victim

Withrow was also indicted on two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies, and intimidation of a victim, a first-degree misdemeanor. A co-defendant, Brandi Nistler, 39, of Hamilton, was also indicted by the grand jury on intimidation of a victim.

Withrow was in court on Monday after a Friday morning arrest. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh set his bond at $200,000 cash or surety, and he must wear a GPS monitor if he makes bail.

Nistler was in court on Thursday and was given an own recognizance bond and must wear a GPS monitor. Jail records indicate she was awaiting electronic monitoring on Monday.

Withrow and Nistler are both scheduled to be back in McElfresh’s courtroom at 1 p.m. on May 1 for a plea or trial setting hearing.