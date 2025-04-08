Hamilton man indicted on charge of sex crime against child victim

A Hamilton man was directly indicted on three alleged sex-based crimes, including rape with a child victim, according to court records.
Michael Dean Withrow, 45, of Hamilton, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on a count of rape, a first-degree felony, for a crime that allegedly occurred on Oct. 8.
Withrow was also indicted on two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies, and intimidation of a victim, a first-degree misdemeanor. A co-defendant, Brandi Nistler, 39, of Hamilton, was also indicted by the grand jury on intimidation of a victim.
Withrow was in court on Monday after a Friday morning arrest. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh set his bond at $200,000 cash or surety, and he must wear a GPS monitor if he makes bail.
Nistler was in court on Thursday and was given an own recognizance bond and must wear a GPS monitor. Jail records indicate she was awaiting electronic monitoring on Monday.
Withrow and Nistler are both scheduled to be back in McElfresh’s courtroom at 1 p.m. on May 1 for a plea or trial setting hearing.
