Hamilton man completes attempt at most high-fives in 24 hours

The Guiness World Record is 14,607, set by Pete Timbs of Australia during the Bridge to Brisbane fun run in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on Sept. 2, 2012.

Ticket to Hope is a nonprofit that has a mission to bring hope to individuals needing it the most by creating unforgettable experiences.

The group partnered witht he Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon and Cincinnati Reds not only to get the record, but to provide 1,000 tickets to children and their families to a Reds game this summer with a heavy emphasis on kids in Cincinnati’s foster programs.

“The longer I’m doing this, for over a year now, the more I’ve found that this is this community that really needs support,” Foliano said. “These kids may get pushed from house to house, who knows how many times, before they are even 18 years old.”

The 1,000 community members will attend the Aug. 7 Cincinnati Reds game versus the Miami Marlins.

“The Cincinnati Reds will do an on-field presentation recognizing the event along with the children and their families in the stands,” he said.

In addition to serving those in the foster care community, another area of focus for Ticket to Hope is the developmental disability community.

“Those are the two that I’ve had great interactions with, and it’s just kind of tugged at my heart,” Foliano said.

What is Ticket to Hope?

Experiences include event tickets, and often there’s a need for transportation. Often, organizations want to receive tickets from Ticket To Hope, but they don’t have a means of getting their community members to and from an event. Many of them don’t have cars, they come from homeless shelters, or foster families.

“The Ticket To Hope team is beyond grateful for such an incredible 2022. Together, we’ve helped donate 1,800 experiences by partnering with over 50 organizations that focus on supporting individuals needing it most. We’re thankful to partner with incredible organizations such as MEMI Music & Event Management Inc., the largest live entertainment promoter in Southwest Ohio. Through the blessings and generosity of organizations such as theirs, we’ve helped raise and donate over $85,000 in items, event tickets, and costs towards transportation throughout 2022,” Foliano said.

Writer Ginny McCabe contributed to this report.