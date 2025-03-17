Hamilton man accused of firing gun at police during pursuit

Police say Patterson on Feb. 27 “did attempt to cause serious physical harm” to Hamilton Police Officers Derek Fryman and James Mignery as they attempted to apprehend him. During a foot pursuit, according to police records, Patterson displayed and discharged a firearm at the officers over a public roadway during that chase.

According to a redacted police report, the two officers were dispatched just after 3 a.m. to 21 Hurm St., which is at the Neilan Park Apartments, for an “assist public” dispatch call. The female caller was not found at the address, and one of the officers called to locate her while the other looked around the buildings.

The officer noticed a man walking along the sidewalk on the northside of Pershing Avenue, and without provocation or interaction, took off after seeing the officer, according to records. The two officers went in pursuit. They followed him through a nearby park and basketball court.

Much of the information about the pursuit appears to be redacted in the public report, but it indicates he was apprehended on the northside of Chestnut Street near South Front Street. It does not detail what is indicated in the charges and grand jury indictment of officers being allegedly shot at by Patterson.

No firearm was found on Patterson when he was arrested. However, investigators said they were able to view video evidence using a city camera system which captured the pursuit, or at least part of it, including when Patterson allegedly pointed a firearm at the officers and fired.

“At that point in the video, a very distinct flash occur at what (redacted)‘s hand and is believed to be the muzzle flash of the firearm being discharged at the officers,” according to the report, also indicating a spent brass .40-caliber shell casing was found near that alleged muzzle flash.

A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun was found discarded in the mud of an unidentified construction site, and had one round in the chamber.

Patterson was arraigned on Thursday morning and a $290,000 cash or surety bond was set, and if released he must wear a GPS monitoring system, according to court records. Patterson is set to be in court at 9 a.m. on April 10 for a plea or trial setting hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth.