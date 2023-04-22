Hamilton looks to aid Pahhni Water with $30K grant

Loomis said the grant would give Pahhni Water more flexibility as they can order clear bottles instead of pre-labeled ones.

“We can order more clear bottles at scale, and that’s going to save a little bit of money, and it just gives us the flexibility,” he said, adding they could contract manufacture special labels.

“We’re super jazzed to be a part of the community and happy to be doing what we’re doing, and if we can help people, we’d love to do that.”

Loomis said the company plans to expand its staff, a requirement of the grant. He said two new full-time employees are expected to be added either later this year or next. They now have two full-time and four part-time employees.

Pahhni Water is available online and in more than 150 stores in the region, and they are in talks with additional chain locations, Loomis said.

All of Hamilton’s recoverable grant requests are reviewed by the Hamilton Community Improvement Corporation, and the body recommended the grant for approval at its Feb. 27 meeting.