First Financial celebrates its Hamilton branch opening with donations

“Our beginnings are here, our roots are deep here, this is still a large and strategically important market for us,” said Brown, whose career in banking started in Hamilton when First Financial Bank was known as First National Bank of Southwestern Ohio. “First Financial exists to be a positive influence to help our clients and communities thrive.”

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller said First Financial Bank has been “great citizens” in the city through its volunteer work by their employees and the institution’s financial contributions to organizations.

“Thank you for investing in our city and thank you for having such a large footprint around our city,” he said ahead of the ribbon-cutting celebration. “And, of course, thank you for your contributions at various community events, as well as city commissions and boards where you take seats in various leadership positions within our city.”

First Financial Bank’s first location opened on Aug. 15, 1863, as First National Bank of Hamilton. Through acquisitions and mergers, the bank grew. Today, there are dozens of financial banking centers from Florence, Ky., to Dayton, Ohio, including more than a dozen locations in Butler County.

MORE DETAILS

The relocated bank branch, a 2,600-square-foot building, first opened March 6 at 1776 S. Erie Blvd., which is about a mile north of its old location. This location is closer to activities and shopping in the city, and the drive-thru features an ATM and two interactive teller machines, which now support extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.