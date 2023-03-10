Hamilton JROTC squad headed to nationals after impressive regional win

Students often arrive in pre-dawn darkness in full cadet uniforms to work on drills, practicing in the high school gym long before other students begin to file in for another day of classes. The current program’s enrollment is more than 100 Hamilton teens.

McAlister said more than 300 cadets from seven Navy Junior ROTC units attended the Area 3 Championships late last month at the high school. The teens competed to win the honor of first place finishes in tests that challenged by their bodies and minds.

The goal was to win the regional Area 3 championship among other high school JROTC programs from throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, New York, Minnesota and Nebraska and move on to the Navy Nationals, which Hamilton’s squad did.

Hamilton senior and Cadet Lieutenant Commander Alexis Smith said: “I am ecstatic for the opportunity that we have been given to travel to Pensacola, Florida for the National Drill Competition.”

“I could not be more excited to see all the hard work of the cadets around me paying off as we prepare to travel. I am so thankful for all the hard work every cadet has put into this and thankful for the instructors that have taught me along the way,” said Smith.

McAlister praised all the students, saying “we work hard.”

“We have challenges just like anyone else, but five (school) days a week arriving at 6 a.m. for practice is dedication and commitment.”

“And we appreciate the parents for allowing and driving these kids here all year round. It takes every single one of us to be this good,” he said.

“I am so proud of our accomplishments this year and we’re not done. Winning isn’t easy nor does it get old and I’m very excited for these young people.”