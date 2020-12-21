Hamilton housing development denied after hundreds of residents object

Planning commission members, noting the Plan Hamilton comprehensive plan established such standards for developments, agreed with that logic.

Commission member Matt Von Stein said, “They (Redwoods) still have a lot of things they need to meet, requirements. And the citizens have spoke.”

Commission member Lisa Sandlin said, “If we’re not going to follow the point system, then why do we have the point system to begin with?”

Nearby resident Steve Hickman said Redwood had described the residences in a variety of ways, including townhomes, condominium-style. But, “basically, these are apartments,” he said. “We have 320 signed petitions” against the development.

Here's an image of what the Redwoods USA condo-style apartments would have looked like. PROVIDED

“These 320 people plus others have stood by the city in tough times,” said Hickman, who moved to the city in 1980. “The development is not fit for where it’s going, where they’re proposing the development. It’s not a good fit for Hamilton, or I should say the Plan of Hamilton.

“It sets a bad tone for the city. It’s gonna put a bad taste in people’s mouths that the city turned their back on the city people that’s over here in Hamilton West Estates, and the Villas of Hamilton West, and Washington Estates. This is basically their final homes. They don’t want to move. They’ve invested all their income ... to build a nice home. We don’t need apartments.”

Some also criticized the attractiveness of the apartments, saying from some angles, the development looked like long rows of garage doors.