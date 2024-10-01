Hamilton hospital’s chief medical officer leaves for same role at Christ Hospital

Romanello was also charged with orchestrating system wide analysis of their service offerings and developing strategic plans for their service lines to improve care and grow market share.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Romanello to The Christ Hospital Health Network,” said Debbie Hayes, president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network. “As an experienced executive and practicing emergency physician, Marcus has a long history working collaboratively with teams to craft innovative solutions to challenging problems in the constantly evolving healthcare environment in which we operate. His passion for elevating patient care through the use of technology and data analytics makes him a natural choice for our network.”

In his role, Romanello will be responsible for leading multidisciplinary teams to develop strategies across The Christ Hospital Health Network to achieve strategic goals of being a national leader in quality and safety by strengthening our capabilities to serve all of our community members.

“I am excited to be joining the talented team members at The Christ Hospital Health Network,” said Romanello. “The Christ Hospital’s reputation as a healthcare leader is known worldwide and I cannot wait to be a part of this innovative and ground-breaking health system. Having practiced medicine in Greater Cincinnati, I look forward to continuing to make the region healthier by providing exceptional outcomes for the community which we serve.”

Marcus earned his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Miami University in Oxford and his medical doctorate from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He completed his internship in Internal Medicine at The Christ Hospital followed by his residency at the University of Alabama Birmingham where he served as Chief Resident.