Hamilton Hospitality Week schedule: Friday’s theme is ‘Drink’

Hamilton’s citywide, weeklong party — the inaugural Hospitality Week — is the city’s effort to celebrate businesses and nonprofits ― and then some ― who welcome and host patrons, from bars, restaurants and hotels to the retail shops and the performing and creative arts.

“A lot of people are putting their best foot forward,” said Tyler McCleary, a co-founding member of the Hamilton Amusement and Hospitality Association (HAHA). “It’s been a crazy past couple of years, especially here in Hamilton. Let’s take time and celebrate all things good about the city of Hamilton.”

Each day of Hamilton Hospitality Week has a theme:

Monday was Create

Tuesday is Eat

Wednesday is Treat

Thursday is Shop

Friday is Drink

Saturday is Shop, Play and Stay

Sunday is Unwind

At the end of this week, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said he’d like to be able to say, “Everybody pulled together, worked together, and provided an unforgettable experience for customers in Hamilton.”

Here’s a list of events happening today, Saturday and Sunday:

Friday

5 p.m. at the Pioneer Log Cabin there will be a presentation of History of Hamilton with Bourbon and will be presented by Chris Maraschiello (THIS TIME HAS BEEN CHANGED FROM NOON TO 5 P.M.)

6:00 p.m. at Municipal Brew Works, local business Unsung Salvage will have T-shirt printing

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at various establishments there will be local guest bartenders at places such as Tano Bistro, The Casual Pint, Municipal Brew Works, Basil 1791, Nicc & Norms Tavern, Billy Yanks, Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, Lounge 24, The Pour House, Arches Saloon, Hanover Winery, Plaza One Grill, and Pinball Garage.

8:00 p.m.: City-wide Cheers to Hamilton via Facebook Live.

Saturday

8:30 p.m. at Riversedge will be a concert by Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd

Sunday

4:30 p.m. at Casual Pint will have a rib-cooking competition

6:00 p.m. along the Marcum corridor, there will be a stein-hoisting competition