Hamilton Hometown Hero banner program opens application process

The second year for the Hamilton Hometown Heroes banner program could exceed the success of its inaugural year.

Hamilton had hung 126 80-inch-by-30-inch vinyl banners on poles along Main and B streets, and along the High-Main Bridge. Over the course of the first year, the banners of Hamilton’s military veterans being on display, more than 75 people had called about purchasing a banner for themselves or a loved one who served in the armed forces, said Hamilton Council member Tim Naab, a member of the Hometown Heroes Banner Committee.

He said Year 1 “was a tremendous success.”

“We’re very, very optimistic that year two will be even better,” he said. “We expect another overwhelming year.”

Veterans, active service members, and those who have died either while they served or after they’ve served are honored through banners hanging from city light poles in areas of the city. There is a two-page form people must fill out that can be found online through the city of Hamilton, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce or the Hamilton Community Foundation, or they can pick up a physical copy of the form at the city. Or reach out to Naab at 513-403-2225, and he’ll mail one out, he said.

Along with the application, there are some supporting documents needed to verify a person’s service, as well as a $180 fee to purchase the banners. Those who paid for banners now on display do not have to reapply, as they will return to the utility poles in the spring.

Naab said there are “plenty of poles to grow our footprint” along Main and B streets, but they do have an expansion area, which is expected to be needed, along High Street east of the Jack Kirsch Underpass. The goal of the committee is to put the banners where there’s both motorist and pedestrian traffic.

“We believe that honoring those who have served in the military, whether it’s all the way back from the Civil War and World War I up to those currently serving, is important to recognize their contribution to our country, their willingness to serve our country.”

The banners, which have a five-year life cycle, for the 2023 program year will be taken down after Veterans Day and then cleaned and stored until they are reinstalled ahead of Memorial Day along with the banner class of 2024 until after Veterans Day 2024.

Applications are being accepted now through March 31.

HOMETOWN HERO BANNER APPLICATIONS

Applications for the 2024 Hometown Hero Banner program are now being accepted. Those who paid for banners in 2023 do not have to re-apply.

For new applicants, visit either the city of Hamilton at https://bit.ly/HometownHeroes2024, the Great Hamilton Chamber of Commerce at bit.ly/HTHBanners2024, Hamilton Community Foundation at bit.ly/HCFOurImpact.