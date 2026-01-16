Hamilton High wrestler nears 100th career win, eyes placing at state

Jayden Knowles left no doubt who the better wrestler was in the 113-pound championship match of the Fairfield Invitational last weekend.
Knowles, a Hamilton High School senior, dominated Harrison High School’s Liam Ringle, 13-2. in the final. That victory revenged Knowles’ only loss this season, an 8-0 decision to Ringle in the Coaches Classic.
The victory over Ringle also was the 98th career win for Knowles, a four-year starter whose talents have continued to improve throughout his high school career, said Coach Tony Santos.
Knowles was 13-22 as a freshman, 27-11 as a sophomore and 39-8 as a junior when he placed fifth at districts and went to state as an alternate.
He’s 19-1 with 12 pins this season, pushing his career record to 98-42 with 49 pins, according to Greater Miami Conference statistics.
He wants his senior season to end with him standing on the podium at the state tournament, he said.
“I have a lot of confidence,” he said. “I want to be one of the greats.”
His 19 wins and 12 pins are the most in the 113-pound weight class in the GMC, according to the league statistics. Last season, Knowles was named first-team all GMC.
Credit: Nick Graham
Santos, in his fourth year as Hamilton’s coach, has built the wrestling program from a handful of student-athletes to more than 40.
He has convinced other Hamilton High athletes, those off the football and track teams, to try out for the wrestling team.
He credits some of the leaders on the team, wrestlers like Knowles, for helping turn around the program that never has won a GMC championship.
“He put in all the extra work in the off season,” Santos said. “He has great attention to detail and he wants to be good, wants to be great. He’s one of those kids you want on your team as a coach.”
Then he added: “He leads by example.”
Knowles said he enjoys the mental aspect of the sport. You have to be more than a great athlete on the mat. Sometimes it’s mind over strength, he said.
“You have to put in the work,” he said.
That’s what happened against the Harrison wrestler in their rematch, he said.
“I was ready mentally,” he said.
His older brother, Julius, graduated last season from Hamilton High. He left the wrestling program with 134 wins, the most in school history.
So what would happen if Julius and Jayden met on the mat? Who would win, the younger Knowles was asked?
“Definitely him,” he said.
But he quickly added: “I’d give him a run for his money.”
JAYDEN KNOWLES CAREER RECORD
Year, Record, Pins
Freshman, 13-22, 3
Sophomore, 27-11, 11
Junior, 39-8, 23
Senior, 19-1, 12
Career, 98-42, 49
