Hamilton High wrestler nears 100th career win, eyes placing at state

The victory over Ringle also was the 98th career win for Knowles, a four-year starter whose talents have continued to improve throughout his high school career, said Coach Tony Santos.

Knowles was 13-22 as a freshman, 27-11 as a sophomore and 39-8 as a junior when he placed fifth at districts and went to state as an alternate.

He’s 19-1 with 12 pins this season, pushing his career record to 98-42 with 49 pins, according to Greater Miami Conference statistics.

He wants his senior season to end with him standing on the podium at the state tournament, he said.

“I have a lot of confidence,” he said. “I want to be one of the greats.”

His 19 wins and 12 pins are the most in the 113-pound weight class in the GMC, according to the league statistics. Last season, Knowles was named first-team all GMC.