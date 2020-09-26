Hamilton health commissioner praises schools for coronavirus work: What they’re doing

Badin High School has had four total cases, with one new this week.

Farrar noted that as of Tuesday, 146,753 Ohioans had tested positive, and 126,023 of them were presumed to have recovered.

That left 21,730 who currently are in isolation to prevent the virus' spread.

“As a look back, two weeks ago, that number was 14,845,” she said. “I highlight that just because I want everyone to realize that the numbers are increasing as far as the numbers around us that are positive, so it becomes ever more important for everyone to just take precautions.”

The city’s health department has been receiving notification of seven to 15 new cases daily.

Hamilton has had 14 coronavirus deaths, and none of them were living in long-term care facilities, she said.

As of Tuesday, cases at Miami University totaled 1,396, with a 13-day increase of 312.

“That definitely has settled down, and what the state has seen across the board as we’ve opened up colleges is as classes start, we’re getting less of the bad behavior off campus, and more of the back-to-academics, and the numbers come down,” Farrar said.