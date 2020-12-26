Hamilton growing international presence in many industries: Here are 10 examples

With 80 Acres and Infinite Acres also in the building, “You’ll see people coming from the Netherlands and Great Britain I suppose as well,” he said.

Increasingly, business people are appearing in downtown restaurants, and English is not their first language.

At a recent meeting at Salvagnini and other international firms, it struck Gunderson that, “they’ve got a foreign accent, but they’re very good at speaking English. The city really has a lot of companies that are having people come in” from other countries.

“It’s just so cool to see that type of energy downtown,” City Manager Joshua Smith said.

David Litvin, a crop specialist who focuses mostly on tomatoes, grew up in Israel and works for 80 Acres. Earlier this year, he was working for them in New York City, at an agricultural “art” exhibit at the Guggenheim Museum. The company donated the tomatoes it grew there to City Harvest, which distributed them to needy families. He also passed them out to neighbors of the museum, or pedestrians.

“When I first arrived in Hamilton, I walked into a diner. It looked like the diner had stayed the same design since the ’60s, ’70s, and I found it fascinating. And the people, I see a lot of veterans,” he said.

“There’s also a lot of poverty. And with these kinds of neighborhoods with low income, you get a lot of food deserts, and you don’t have as much accessibility to fresh produce. So us being here is pretty meaningful.”

The list of international companies with a presence in Hamilton is growing: