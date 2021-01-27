Hamilton graduate, mother killed in crash on I-75 in Dayton

A 2011 Hamilton High School graduate and her mother were killed in an auto crash over the weekend in Dayton.
Cesere “Cici” Traylor, 28, died of her injuries Monday afternoon, the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced. She was a passenger in a car driven by her mother 53-year-old Sarenthia Traylor of Hamilton, who died Sunday as she was being transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
Christopher Maraschiello, who taught Traylor at Garfield Middle School when she was a seventh-grader, said she had “a larger than life personality.”
Two years later, his wife, Tracy, taught Traylor at the Freshman School. The couple remembered Traylor Monday night after learning of her death, he said.
“It’s hard enough when a former student gets shot and killed. That happens way too much,” the history teacher said. “But this is a whole different type of tragedy. It really upset me even though I haven’t seen her in years. She had a name you don’t forget.”
The four-vehicle crash occurred around noon Sunday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Benchwood Road in Butler Twp. in Montgomery County, the patrol said in a release.
Three of the vehicles involved in the crash were stationary on the side of I-75.
A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Jerome D. Golston, 29, of Lima and a 2020 Nissan Versa, driven by Sarenthia Traylor, were behind an abandoned 2002 Saturn waiting for a tow truck, the patrol said.
A 2012 Chrysler 300, driven by Mark S. Frankenberg, veered onto the right shoulder and struck the Nissan in the rear. The Versa then struck the Camaro, which caused the Camaro to strike the Saturn in the chain reaction crash.
Frankenberg and Golston suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.
Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, the release said. The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.
Autopsies of the mother and her daughter were performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, but no results have been released, an official said.