Hamilton graduate, mother killed in crash on I-75 in Dayton

The four-vehicle crash occurred around noon Sunday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Benchwood Road in Butler Twp. in Montgomery County, the patrol said in a release.

Three of the vehicles involved in the crash were stationary on the side of I-75.

A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Jerome D. Golston, 29, of Lima and a 2020 Nissan Versa, driven by Sarenthia Traylor, were behind an abandoned 2002 Saturn waiting for a tow truck, the patrol said.

A 2012 Chrysler 300, driven by Mark S. Frankenberg, veered onto the right shoulder and struck the Nissan in the rear. The Versa then struck the Camaro, which caused the Camaro to strike the Saturn in the chain reaction crash.

Frankenberg and Golston suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, the release said. The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.

Autopsies of the mother and her daughter were performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, but no results have been released, an official said.