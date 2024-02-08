Hamilton grad, Middletown native are part of Miami’s Black History Month celebration

Nate Lampley Jr. will examine how people grow stronger as a nation when they work together toward common goals at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. A graduate of Hamilton High School (Class of 1981), Lampley holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honors from the University of Dayton and a J.D. with Honors from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. An experienced commercial litigator, he is a Fellow of The American College of Trial Lawyers and Managing Partner of the global law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, LLP.

Middletown native Stephen Hightower, president and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co., will reflect on leveraging life’s opportunities to grow in business and life at noon Feb. 29 in the Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown. A self-made entrepreneur, Hightower expanded his Ohio-based fuel distribution company into an international energy solutions enterprise covering the entire energy value chain, from petroleum supply to energy solutions. Hightower served at the pleasure of former President Barack Obama and was re-confirmed by President Donald Trump with two appointments: the Department of Interior, National Park Foundation, and the Department of Energy’s National Petroleum Council.

Before Hightower’s presentation, donors to the African American Education Fund of Middletown and the Harry Bell Education Fund will be recognized. Each fund supports students in the Early College Academy Program. There is no cost to attend; however, attendees will be invited to contribute to the African American Education Fund that supports Middletown High School students.

RSVP for these free events online at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP or call 513-785-3277.

The Harry T. Wilks Conference Center is located on the Miami University Regionals’ Hamilton Campus at 1601 University Blvd. The Miriam G. Knoll Community Center (Johnston Hall) on the Middletown Campus is located at 4200 N. University Blvd.