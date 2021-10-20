Hamilton flag football game Saturday will raise money for Halloween costumes

“We urge people to bring a children’s sized Halloween costume to donate,” Wolfram said. “It’s not mandatory, but if they want to donate to the cause, they can bring costumes.”

There also will be a split-the-pot raffle to raise money, “but the food and the drinks and candy and face-painting, all the activities for the children, will be free,” he said.

“I reached out to Pastor Shaq (The Rev. Shaquila Mathews) of HYPE (Hamilton Young People Empowered) Hamilton to see if she wanted to get involved,” Wolfram said. “I’m organizing the event. She gave us the OK to solicit donations on behalf of her nonprofit.”

Mathews said she appreciated the effort: “When he reached out about partnering, I said, ‘Some parents may not have the resources to be able to get their kids costumes,’ and I thought, this is something we can help with, and help get families out for an afternoon out.”

“This is a way to be a resource,” she said.

Money and costumes will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hamilton and HYPE on Monday. Wolfram and Maydun both create online content. Wolfram hosts a YouTube livestream dedicated to helping independent musicians. He says he has reviewed and advised over 2,000 artists since April of 2021. People with questions about donating or sponsoring the event can call Wolfram at 937-980-4053 or can go to crockpotcartel.com or hypehamilton.org.

The law firm of Kruger and Hodges is a sponsor.