BreakingNews
Ex-Hamilton police sergeant sentenced in OVI injury crash

Hamilton first responders to conduct mass casualty drills at downtown church

News
By Staff
35 minutes ago
X

The City of Hamilton Police and Fire departments, and SWAT team will be conducting crisis drills from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 at The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front St. The drills will be done to prepare for a mass casualty incident.

There will be about 40 police and fire personnel on the scene each Monday. They have secured parking for their vehicles at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, and they will also be using the parking lot at The Presbyterian Church.

ExplorePolice charge 14-year-old for repeated bomb threats that closed Roebling Bridge

Traffic on Front Street and Court Street will not be affected.

The drills will be conducted inside of The Presbyterian Church; however, sirens and drill sounds might be heard outside. This is only a practice scenario and is important for the public safety forces of Hamilton to prepare for an event.

In Other News
1
Agave & Rye restaurant in Hamilton says it will open in summer 2024
2
Monroe City Council appoints new member
3
Ex-Hamilton police sergeant sentenced in OVI injury crash
4
Lakota won’t make special accommodations for board member Darbi Boddy...
5
John Michael Montgomery and son Walker Montgomery perform locally on...

About the Author

Staff
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top