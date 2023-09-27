Hamilton first responders to conduct mass casualty drills at downtown church

The City of Hamilton Police and Fire departments, and SWAT team will be conducting crisis drills from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 at The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front St. The drills will be done to prepare for a mass casualty incident.

There will be about 40 police and fire personnel on the scene each Monday. They have secured parking for their vehicles at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, and they will also be using the parking lot at The Presbyterian Church.

Traffic on Front Street and Court Street will not be affected.

The drills will be conducted inside of The Presbyterian Church; however, sirens and drill sounds might be heard outside. This is only a practice scenario and is important for the public safety forces of Hamilton to prepare for an event.