Hamilton fire under investigation

A fire Tuesday evening on Williams Avenue is under investigation, said the Hamilton fire chief.
A neighbor of the home that was on fire told the Journal-News her boyfriend assisted the two people inside and helped them get their dog, which was caged, out of the home.
The blaze happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday to 203 Williams Ave., which is in a Lindenwald neighborhood. Hamilton Fire chief Mark Mercer said the fire started on the outside of the building, but the cause is still under investigation.
“It burned up the outside and into the attic space, so there was damage to the inside,” the chief said, adding there was also heat damage to the neighbor’s home.
No firefighters or residents were injured.
