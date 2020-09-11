Hamilton festival combines two events at Pyramid Hill later this month

“The arts in any community is crucial. Art, performing arts, and everything in between is experienced by everybody, every day. So, for Pyramid Hill to be a venue for local and regional musicians, fine artists and visual artists is a part of our vision and mission,” FitzGibbons said.

The park will limit the capacity to 400 guests at a time, and masks will be required. Many other safety protocols and precautions will be in place throughout the event. The footprint of the event will be expanded to accommodate social distancing.

There will be live musical performances throughout the weekend at the Grand Pavilion. The music lineup will include North Second Crew on Sept. 26 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and SOHIO from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Sept. 27, the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra will perform from 12:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Kid’s activities will be provided by the Fitton Center and Imagination Yoga. Imagination Yoga will host a 30-minute kid’s yoga class on Sept.r 27th at 1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mat, towel, or blanket for this activity. The huge, interactive cardboard castle, which was introduced last year, will return in 2020. Children and adults can participate in the castle’s construction.

The festival will feature a beer garden with beer from Fretboard Brewing Company. Food vendors will also be on site, such as Flubs ice cream and Neal’s Famous Barbecue.

How to go

What: Art & Music Festival

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: Saturday, September 26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, September 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $10 per carload or $15 for a two-day pass. Food vendors, family-friendly activies. Beer garden. Live music.

More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org.