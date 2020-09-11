Hamilton festival combines two events at Pyramid Hill later this month

The Art & Music Festival at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, showcasing the arts from across the region, will be held on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27. The cost is $10 per carload or $15 for a two-day pass.
Sean FitzGibbons, executive director at Pyramid Hill, said the Blues, Brews & BBQ event has been combined with the Art Fair this year, and it will be transformed into an Art & Music Festival.
“Last year, was my first year at Pyramid Hill, and we were going through and doing all of the big events at the park, and I noticed how close together Blues, Brews & BBQ and the Art Fair were to each other. So, it made sense to me to combine the two events and make it one big, blowout festival that celebrates what both of those events individually celebrate – art and music and nature,” he said.
As part of the two-day festival, guests can enjoy a day out in the park, in nature, along with all the other festivities. Guests can take a leisurely walk and come home with a handmade or handcrafted item such as a piece of jewelry or a new painting.
To maintain social distancing, the Art & Music Festival will feature more than 50 artists in a juried show.
“The arts in any community is crucial. Art, performing arts, and everything in between is experienced by everybody, every day. So, for Pyramid Hill to be a venue for local and regional musicians, fine artists and visual artists is a part of our vision and mission,” FitzGibbons said.
The park will limit the capacity to 400 guests at a time, and masks will be required. Many other safety protocols and precautions will be in place throughout the event. The footprint of the event will be expanded to accommodate social distancing.
There will be live musical performances throughout the weekend at the Grand Pavilion. The music lineup will include North Second Crew on Sept. 26 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and SOHIO from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Sept. 27, the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra will perform from 12:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Kid’s activities will be provided by the Fitton Center and Imagination Yoga. Imagination Yoga will host a 30-minute kid’s yoga class on Sept.r 27th at 1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mat, towel, or blanket for this activity. The huge, interactive cardboard castle, which was introduced last year, will return in 2020. Children and adults can participate in the castle’s construction.
The festival will feature a beer garden with beer from Fretboard Brewing Company. Food vendors will also be on site, such as Flubs ice cream and Neal’s Famous Barbecue.
How to go
What: Art & Music Festival
Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton
When: Saturday, September 26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, September 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $10 per carload or $15 for a two-day pass. Food vendors, family-friendly activies. Beer garden. Live music.
More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org.